Police Officer Allegedly Misbehaves With Doctor In North Kashmir's Baramulla, Probe Ordered

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The authorities have ordered probe after a officer allegedly misbehaved with a doctor in Kreeri area of Baramulla district of North Kashmir on Sunday.

According to an order, the incident occurred on Sunday, when a body was brought to SDH Kreeri by locals and relatives, however, initial investigations were inconclusive regarding the cause of death, leading police teams to further investigate the matter.

Meanwhile, an official said that police later determined that the deceased had been under long-term care at Soura Institute, suggesting death was likely not suspicious, reported news agency KNO.

He said that the situation escalated when station house officer of Kreeri police station allegedly misbehaved with a doctor at sub-district hospital Kreeri.

He said that the incident was reported to senior authorities, following which a probe was ordered under the supervision of additional superintendent of police Baramulla, Syed Yasir Qadri.

“The enquiry will assess the facts of the case, recommend any necessary disciplinary action, and suggest measures to prevent such incidents in the future”, states the order. The probe team has been asked to file report within three days.