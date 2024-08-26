Awqaf Minister Meets Rector Of Thailand's Fatoni University

Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs H E Ghanem bin Shaheen Al Ghanem met yesterday with Rector of Fatoni University and Chairperson of 'Madinatussalam' charitable foundation in the Kingdom of Thailand Dr. Ismail Lutfi Japakiya, and his accompanying delegation, who is visiting the country. During the meeting, they discussed topics of common interest.

