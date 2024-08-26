Minister Of Labour Meets Ambassador Of Iran

Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri met H E Ali Saleh-Abadi, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the state of Qatar yesterday. During the meeting, they reviewed key issues of mutual interest in the labour sector.

