Minister Of Labour Meets Ambassador Of Iran

8/26/2024 2:26:24 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri met H E Ali Saleh-Abadi, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the state of Qatar yesterday. During the meeting, they reviewed key issues of mutual interest in the labour sector.

The Peninsula

