Companion And Andart Global Tie Up For Gulf/Asia Offering

(MENAFN- PRovoke) DUBAI - Asian lifestyle PR firm Companion has inked a partnership with Arabian advisory consultancy Andart Global that aims to capitalise on increase tourism, cultural and hospitality opportunities across the two regions.



Companion, which launched in Hong Kong in 2019, brings strengths in and dining, while Andart Global is best known for its advisory services in Saudi Arabia and beyond. The joint offerings will include PR, marcomms, strategy advice and development, storytelling and narrative development, event and content creation, as well as crisis support.



The two agency heads told PRovoke Media that the MOU comes in response to growing tourism and cultural business in the Gulf, along with relatively low levels of understanding among Asian consumers. The deal will also allow Andart to provide further executional support while enabling Companion to tap into major decision makers in the region.



"Now you have a whole new breed of Asian consumer, especially ones that are younger, that are looking for experiences," said Andart Global managing partner Ben Baseley-Walker. "Cultural heritage, food tourism etc. We're dealing with something extremely simple and extremely complex at the same time - what we're doing in Saudi is creating a whole narrative from scratch. It is still a work in progress. That rate of change is something Asian consumers are more familiar with."



"We actually know very little about how Asian audiences react to Saudi," added Companion MD Dominique Backhouse. "There are few campaigns happening. GCC, particularly Dubai, has seen huge success in landing, and is now trying to shift into something more nuanced. We're very interested in helping that narrative develop a little more fully."



Initial client interest, the duo said, is likely to come from large scale projects along with privately owned hotel groups.



