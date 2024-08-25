Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber signed a decree reshuffling the cabinet.







RIYADH -- The ever-escalating tensions in the Middle East stem from two main reasons, Israel's unjust in Palestine and its countless international law violations in Gaza, the GCC Secretary-General Jasem Al-Budaiwi reiterated.







NEW YORK -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Lebanon and the Israeli occupation to immediately cease fighting across the Blue Line, warning of the escalation in the region that threatens regional security and stability.







CAIRO -- Kuwaiti swimmers secured two more medals, one silver and another bronze in the evening period of the competition, at the Cairo-hosted 3rd Arab Aquatics Championships. (end)





mb







MENAFN25082024000071011013ID1108599185