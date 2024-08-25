Melting Glaciers May Trigger Megatsunamis, Scientists Warn

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Climate scientists have raised an alarm about the rising risk of megatsunamis with waves taller than 100m as glaciers melting in Greenland trigger massive landslides, Azernews reports the Independent .

Researchers analysed one such case of a giant tsunami that unleashed destruction in remote parts of eastern Greenland last year.

Recent tsunamis in Greenland have had devastating consequences such as the 2017 Karrat Fjord landslide that triggered a tsunami, flooding the village of Nuugaatsiaq, and killing four people.

Megatsunamis off the east coast of Greenland with waves reaching heights over 100m have also reached Europe, scientists say.

One such megatsunami in September 2023 struck Dickson Fjord in East Greenland, which seismologists noted first in social media posts and leter in report of waves hitting a military installation on Ella Island more than 50km (30miles) away.

Luckily, no people were harmed as the impacted region was a military base without personnel at the time of the tsunami.

The new study, published in the journal The Seismic Record, assessed quake signals and satellite imagery to reconstruct the series of events so that similar events could be better monitored in the future.