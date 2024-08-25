Melting Glaciers May Trigger Megatsunamis, Scientists Warn
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Climate scientists have raised an alarm about the rising risk of
megatsunamis with waves taller than 100m as glaciers melting in
Greenland trigger massive landslides, Azernews
reports the Independent .
Researchers analysed one such case of a giant tsunami that
unleashed destruction in remote parts of eastern Greenland last
year.
Recent tsunamis in Greenland have had devastating consequences
such as the 2017 Karrat Fjord landslide that triggered a tsunami,
flooding the village of Nuugaatsiaq, and killing four people.
Megatsunamis off the east coast of Greenland with waves reaching
heights over 100m have also reached Europe, scientists say.
One such megatsunami in September 2023 struck Dickson Fjord in
East Greenland, which seismologists noted first in social media
posts and leter in report of waves hitting a military installation
on Ella Island more than 50km (30miles) away.
Luckily, no people were harmed as the impacted region was a
military base without personnel at the time of the tsunami.
The new study, published in the journal The Seismic Record,
assessed quake signals and satellite imagery to reconstruct the
series of events so that similar events could be better monitored
in the future.
