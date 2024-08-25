Zelensky Proposes Holding Next Peace Summit In India

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At a meeting with Indian Prime Narendra Modi, President Volodymyr Zelensky offered to hold the next Peace Summit in India. However, this requires New Delhi to join the communiqué of the first summit held in Switzerland.

Zelensky said this in an interview with Indian representatives, Ukrinform reports.

“As for the Peace Summit. I really believe that the second Peace Summit should be preferanly be held in one of the countries of the Global South. We are very open. I will tell you that there are countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, with whom we are negotiating the second summit with,” the President said.

Zelensky said he shared with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi the idea of holding the next Peace Summit in India.

“This is the world's largest democracy. But I want to be frank. This applies not only to India, but also to any state that will have a positive attitude towards the second Summit,” Zelensky said and emphasized:“We will not be able to hold the Peace Summit in a country that has not yet joined the Summit communiqué. I think you understand this. No one is putting pressure on anyone, but it i

As reported by Ukrinform, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during his visit to Warsaw that India believes that no war ends on the battlefield and supports diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine as soon as possible..

He added that India is ready to cooperate with other friendly nations to ensure the greatest possible support for peacekeeping efforts to restore peace in Ukraine.

