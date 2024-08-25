Russian Troops Shell Prymorske In Zaporizhzhia, Woman Is Wounded
Date
8/25/2024 3:09:58 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled the village of Prymorske in Zaporizhzhia region, injuring one person.
This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration Ivan Fedorov, Ukrinform reports.
Read also:
Woman killed as enemy hit Kherson
“A woman was wounded as a result of the shelling of Prymorske village. The Police took the victim to the hospital ,” he said.
As reported, 12 settlements in Zaporizhzhia came under enemy fire yesterday, August 24, and three people were wounde in Vasylivskyi district.
MENAFN25082024000193011044ID1108598831
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.