Russian Troops Shell Prymorske In Zaporizhzhia, Woman Is Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian shelled the village of Prymorske in Zaporizhzhia region, injuring one person.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration Ivan Fedorov, Ukrinform reports.

Woman killed as enemy hit

“A woman was wounded as a result of the shelling of Prymorske village. The took the victim to the hospital ,” he said.

As reported, 12 settlements in Zaporizhzhia came under enemy fire yesterday, August 24, and three people were wounde in Vasylivskyi district.