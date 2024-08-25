Value of Iran’s agricultural products export surges 33 percent in 5 months annually

(MENAFN) Iran's agricultural exports saw a significant boost during the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20 to August 21), with a 33 percent increase in value compared to the same period last year, according to a report by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA). The report detailed that the country exported 2.657 million tons of agricultural products worth USD1.453 billion during this period, marking a 22 percent rise in export volume year-on-year.



Previously, IRICA had also reported that in the first four months of the current year (March 20 to July 21), Iran exported approximately 2.226 million tons of agricultural products, valued at USD1.18 billion. This figure reflected a 32 percent increase in the value of exports compared to the same period last year, alongside a 22 percent increase in export weight. This trend highlights the consistent growth in Iran's agricultural export sector as the year progresses.



Ruhollah Latifi, spokesman for the International Relations and Trade Development Committee of Iran's House of Industry, Mining, and Trade, noted that the value of Iran’s agricultural and foodstuff product exports increased by 22.5 percent in the previous Iranian calendar year, which ended on March 19. In that year, Iranian producers successfully exported around USD6.3 billion worth of agro-food products, which accounted for 12.8 percent of the country's total non-oil exports.



Iraq emerged as the top destination for Iran’s agro-food products in the previous year, importing goods valued at USD1.986 billion, representing 31.5 percent of Iran's total agro-food exports. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) followed as the second-largest importer with USD751 million worth of products, while Russia stood third, importing USD521.5 million. In total, Iran's foreign trade, including oil and technical engineering services, reached USD153.17 billion in the last Iranian calendar year, underlining the country's robust trade activities.

MENAFN25082024000045015839ID1108598380