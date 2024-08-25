عربي


Azerbaijan Sees Significant Increase In Meat Imports

8/25/2024 9:14:51 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Between January and July of this year, Azerbaijan imported a total of 30,722 tons of meat, Azernews reports citing the State customs Committee.

The monetary value of this meat reached 68 million 543 thousand US dollars.

This represents an increase of 6,490 tons, or 26.7 percent, in quantity, as well as an increase of 21 million 602 thousand US dollars, or 46 percent, in value compared to the same period last year.

Notably, the expenditure on meat imports during this timeframe accounted for 0.6% of Azerbaijan's overall import expenses.

AzerNews

