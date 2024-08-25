Law enforcement goes after man who ‘threatened to kill’ Trump

(MENAFN) Authorities in the United States are actively searching for Ronald Lee Syvrud, a man who allegedly threatened to kill presidential candidate Donald Trump. This development comes shortly after an assassination attempt on last month, which resulted in one fatality and two individuals suffering critical injuries.



The search for Syvrud was highlighted as Trump prepared for a visit to the United States-Mexico border in Arizona on Thursday. Trump’s visit aimed to underscore his policy stance against illegal immigration. Just before Trump was set to deliver his speech, the Cochise County sheriff’s office issued a public alert regarding Syvrud’s threats.



Sheriff Mark Dannels announced on Facebook that Syvrud is being sought as a key investigative lead related to threats against a presidential candidate. Syvrud, 66, was last known to reside in Benson, approximately 65 kilometers from Montezuma Pass, where Trump’s event was planned to take place. The authorities also noted that Syvrud has several outstanding warrants, including for driving under the influence and failure to appear in court in Wisconsin, as well as for a hit-and-run and failure to register as a sex offender in Arizona.



According to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, Syvrud is listed on the sex offender registry for second-degree sexual assault of a child, as reported by Fox News.



When questioned about the manhunt, Trump indicated that he had not been briefed on the situation. “No, I have not heard that but I am not that surprised and the reason is because I want to do things that are very bad for the bad guys,” he remarked. He acknowledged the potential risks associated with his visit to the border but emphasized the importance of fulfilling his duties.

