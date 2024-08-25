Venezuela Supreme Court officially confirms election winner

(MENAFN) The Venezuelan Supreme Court has officially confirmed that President Nicolas Maduro won last month’s presidential election, a decision met with both domestic and international controversy. According to the court's ruling, Maduro secured 52 percent of the vote in the July 28, 2024 election, a result that has been certified by the National Electoral Council (CNE), as stated by presiding judge Caryslia Rodriguez.



This ruling follows claims by Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, the opposition candidate supported by the United States, who asserted that he had won the election with 67 percent of the vote. Gonzalez accused Maduro of electoral fraud and alleged that the election results were manipulated. In response to the court's decision, Gonzalez criticized the ruling as biased and detrimental to resolving Venezuela’s ongoing political crisis, asserting that it undermines the will of the people.



While countries such as China, Russia, and regional allies have extended congratulations to Maduro, the G7 nations, led by the United States, have voiced significant doubts regarding the election’s legitimacy. These countries have expressed "serious concerns" about the electoral process and have refused to acknowledge the results. Brazil and Colombia have called for new elections, a stance supported by the US but opposed by the Venezuelan opposition, who insist that they won the vote fairly.



In reaction to the ongoing turmoil, the Venezuelan government has launched a criminal investigation into Gonzalez and other opposition leaders for allegedly inciting insurrection through false claims and calls for unrest. According to government reports, election-related riots have resulted in 25 fatalities, 192 injuries, and over 2,400 arrests.



The situation has further escalated with reports that the United States is preparing to impose sanctions. Reuters revealed that a draft list of 60 Venezuelan officials and their family members, including members of the CNE and the Supreme Court, is being considered for blacklisting due to their involvement in the contested election. This move underscores the international community's heightened scrutiny and the deepening political divide surrounding Venezuela's electoral processes.

