UK declares crackdown on unlawful immigration

(MENAFN) The United Kingdom is poised to implement a robust set of measures designed to address illegal immigration and enhance border security, according to Home Secretary Yvette Cooper’s announcement on Wednesday. This initiative marks a significant push to elevate the rate of deportations and enforcement actions against those residing in the country without authorization.



In the coming six months, the United Kingdom aims to achieve the highest rate of removals of unauthorized individuals since 2018, including those whose asylum applications have been rejected. Cooper emphasized the government's commitment to reinforcing border security and ensuring adherence to immigration laws.



Key components of the new strategy include the recruitment of up to 100 additional specialist intelligence and investigation officers at the National Crime Agency (NCA). These officers will be tasked with dismantling criminal smuggling networks and preventing perilous boat crossings. The government also plans to expand detention facilities, adding 290 new beds at the Campsfield and Haslar Immigration Removal Centres.



Additionally, the initiative will introduce an intelligence-driven program to target illegal employment. This program aims to identify and prosecute employers who hire individuals without the right to work in the United Kingdom. Sanctions against these employers will include financial penalties, business closure orders, and potential legal action. Individuals found working illegally and eligible for removal will be detained pending swift deportation.



Despite these measures, critics have raised concerns about the effectiveness and fairness of the government’s approach. Some argue that the plans represent a misallocation of taxpayer resources and lack the necessary detail to address the complexities of migration issues. There have been recent public disturbances targeting hotels housing asylum seekers, which critics believe reflect deeper issues of migrant treatment and integration that the current strategy fails to address.

