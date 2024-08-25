DCB Bank's Tailored Solutions for Senior Citizens

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 23rd August, 2024: To provide superior financial benefits for senior citizens, DCB Bank is showcasing its Senior Citizen Fixed Deposit scheme, Tax Saver Fixed Deposit, and the innovative DCB Health Plus Fixed Deposit. These offerings are designed to address the specific needs of individuals aged 60 and above, combining competitive interest rates, tax advantages, and additional health-related benefits to enhance financial security and well-being for retirees



DCB Fixed Deposit for senior citizens offers competitive interest rates ranging from 4.25% to 8.55% per annum for specified duration of the deposit. It provides flexible tenure options from 7 days to 10 years, along with an overdraft facility of up to 80% of the FD value without breaking the deposit. Senior citizens can also choose from flexible interest payout options (monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annual) and enjoy value-added services such as a complimentary 25 leaves cheque book and doorstep banking services. The scheme is easily accessible through DCB Bank Mobile Banking App or DCB Personal Internet Banking platform, underscoring the Bank's commitment to ensuring financial stability and attractive returns for seniors during their retirement years.



The DCB Health Plus Fixed Deposit is a comprehensive financial product that offers attractive returns along with free medical benefits and emergency services, making it particularly valuable for senior citizens. Under this scheme, for Fixed Deposits (FDs) of ₹25 Lakh and above, customers receive 10 general physician/ specialist/ hospital (Out Patient Department) OPD visits, 10 prescribed pharmacy expense claims up to ₹3,000, unlimited emergency ambulance services, and teleconsultation along with face-to-face doctor appointments.

For other value DCB Health Plus FDs, the benefits are proportionate; for example, Health Plus FD of ₹3 Lakh to ₹5 Lakh offer 10 OPD visits and 2 pharmacy claims up to ₹500, though it do not include emergency or consultation services. The minimum deposit amount is ₹10,000 and a fixed tenure of 700 days, this FD is available to individuals up to 70 years of age. Furthermore, customers can hold up to four DCB Health Plus Fixed Deposits, with the added advantage of flexible, partial, and premature withdrawals. This FD not only secures your financial future but also ensures your health needs are met, providing peace of mind and financial stability in your later years.



The DCB Tax Saver Fixed Deposit is a powerful tool for tax-conscious investors, offering the dual benefits of tax savings and guaranteed returns. With tax deductions of up to ₹1,50,000 under Section 80C and competitive interest rates, it allows you to optimize your taxes while securing your financial future. This FD combines the advantages of assured returns with the flexibility to choose interest payout options, making it an essential investment for those looking to grow their wealth while saving on taxes.



Manage your finances with ease using DCB Bank's Mobile Banking app and Personal Internet Banking. Enjoy the convenience of online services and doorstep banking, tailored for senior citizens.



