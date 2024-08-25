MAK LUBRICANTS WINS ‘BRAND OF THE DECADE’ AT GOALFEST CONCLAVE 2024

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, August 23, 2024: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), India’s ‘best performing’ Maharatna Public Sector Undertaking and the nation’s second-largest energy PSU, proudly announces that MAK Lubricants, its premium brand, has been awarded the prestigious ‘Brand of the Decade Award 2024’ by Herald Global and Brand Advertising Research & Consulting Pvt. Ltd. (BARC).



This distinguished accolade recognizes MAK Lubricants’ unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction, which have been the hallmarks of the brand’s success over the past ten years. The award highlights MAK Lubricants’ ability to build and sustain strong customer loyalty, while continually adapting to evolving market dynamics. Shri Sohail Akhtar, Chief General Manager (Lubes), received the award on behalf of the MAK Lubricants team at the Goalfest Conclave 2024 in Mumbai.



In addition, Shri Subhankar Sen, Business Head (Lubes) at BPCL, was honored with the 'Marketing Meister Award 2024' at the same event. This recognition celebrates Shri Sen’s exceptional leadership in driving the brand’s growth and delivering value to customers across various segments. Upon receiving the award, Shri Sen expressed his gratitude, acknowledging the tireless efforts of the MAK Lubricants team in maintaining a strong connection with customers.



Herald Global, a leading portal for industry insights and success stories, awards the 'Brand of the Decade' to brands that have consistently built and maintained a robust market presence. The 'Marketing Meister' award honours outstanding leadership in the field of marketing.



These prestigious recognitions are a testament to the relentless dedication, innovation, and teamwork that define the MAK Lubricants family and BPCL. They underscore the brand's commitment to delivering quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction, solidifying MAK Lubricants' position as a trusted brand in India and paving the way for continued success on the global stage.







