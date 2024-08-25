Missile Attack On Sumy: One Killed, Injury Toll Rises To Eight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of from a Russian missile attack on Sumy has increased: a 40-year-old man died from his injuries, and six other men and two women were injured.

The press service of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office wrote this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“According to the investigation, on August 24, 2024, at about 21:00, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the enemy launched an air and missile attack on the city of Sumy. As a result of the attack, a 40-year-old man sustained injuries and subsequently died while receiving medical assistance. Another six men and two women were wounded,” the statement said.

According to the prosecutor's office, five private residential buildings, five apartment blocks, and two vehicles were damaged.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As reported by Ukrinform, Russians launched a missile attack on the Verkhnia Syrovatka community of the Sumy region, injuring ten people, including three children.

Video: State Emergency Service