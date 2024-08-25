QCDC Attends Alexandria Conference

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Career Development Centre (QCDC), founded by Qatar Foundation, concluded Wednesday its participation in the 2nd Arab Career Development (ACDC) in Alexandria, Egypt.

The event was organised by the Arab Career Development Association (ACDA) in collaboration with Egypt's of Youth and Sports, Unicef, the Swiss Agency for Development and Co-operation, and the embassy of the Netherlands in Egypt. During the two-day event, QCDC's head of marketing and communications Mohamed Ibrahim Tagrida and programmes and services officer Mohamed Ahmed al-Kubaisi presented QCDC's efforts to establish a national career development and guidance system delivering a unique blueprint for the Arab region. QCDC director Abdulla Ahmed al-Mansoori described the regional gathering as a valuable opportunity to showcase Qatar's career guidance and development advancements on regional and international platforms. He emphasised the importance of career security in the Arab region, noting that QCDC's work ensures that all sectors and specialisations have access to qualified professionals.

Ahmed Kamal Mostafa, president of ACDA Chairman of the ACDC, said:“QCDC's presence with us for the second consecutive year is a testament to the centre's commitment to continuing career development support in the region, which is critical at this stage.

MENAFN25082024000067011011ID1108597579