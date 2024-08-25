Katara Is Set To Host 'Shail 2024' From September 10-14

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) has announced the preparedness to host the 8th edition of Katara International Hunting and Falcons "Shail 2024".

Katara is making the final preparations for the festival, which is to be held from September 10-14, a report in local Arabic daily Arrayah, said. The general manager of Katara Cultural Village, Dr Khalid Ibrahim al-Sulaiti along with the members of the "Shail 2024" organising committee, have reviewed the preparations for the festival.

Katara has announced the completion of the main pavilion with all aesthetic features. "Shail 2024" will have the participation of 21 countries including first-timers Poland, Austria, Portugal and Russia while featuring over 300 companies specialising in hunting weapons, falconry and camping supplies, and cars for desert trips and hunting.

Ministries and government entities will also be involved in S'hail 2024, providing exceptional facilities and quality services.

For the first time, S'hail 2024 will provide the opportunity for brand owners to introduce their work to the public. The S'hail exhibition represents the largest of its kind in the region and has a notable presence internationally as a prominent event in keeping falconry culture alive. It is also a great platform to exchange knowledge and expertise as well as strengthen relations between specialised local and international companies. Katara hosts the annual festival based on its continuous desire to preserve falconry.

The exhibition has been an important annual event since its launch in 2017 for both enthusiasts and people interested in hunting and falconry equipment.

