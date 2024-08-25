Moehe Holds Introductory Meeting For Scholarship Students

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The of Education and Higher Education held an introductory meeting for students who have been awarded scholarships to Qatar University and other national universities for the academic year 2024/2025.

The purpose of the meeting was to provide guidance, advice, and tips to ensure students make the most of their scholarship experience.

Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Higher Education Affairs at the Ministry Dr. Hareb Al Jabri, emphasised the importance of developing both personal and academic skills during the study period and encouraged students to enjoy their academic journey.

He urged students to visit the university library for in-depth reading in their fields of study, sharing his own experiences of academic success with the scholarship students.

Acting Director of the Scholarships Department at the Ministry Noura Al Ansari highlighted the importance of introducing the scholarship officials who will be providing the necessary support to students throughout their study period. She explained the students' rights and responsibilities and addressed their inquiries, emphasizing the role of the Scholarships Department in offering guidance to help students maximize the opportunities available to them.

Director of the Scholarship Program for Education City Universities at the Ministry Aisha Al Muhannadi, discussed the procedures for activating the scholarship, which includes reading and signing the contract terms by the student.

She also explained the academic monitoring process carried out by the department during the scholarship period to track students' performance. Additionally, she shed light on the financial procedures related to internal scholarships, including monthly stipends, scholarship allowances, and student exchange programs for the academic year 2024-25.

The ministry held a similar meeting last week for Qatari students who received scholarships to Education City universities and universities in the United States and Canada for the academic year 2024-25. - QNA