Senior Al-Qaeda Commander Killed In Syria

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The U.S. Central Command has announced that Abu Abdulrahman al-Makki, a senior leader of al-Qaeda, was killed in an in northern Syria.

The command posted on social on Friday, August 23 that Abu Abdulrahman al-Makki was responsible for overseeing al-Qaeda's operations in Idlib, Syria.

General Michael Erik Kurilla, commander of U.S. Central Command, stated,“This command is committed to the enduring defeat of terrorists who threaten the United States, its allies, partners, and regional stability.”

Sky News, citing local Syrian media, has confirmed the occurrence of a drone strike in parts of southern Idlib.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, al-Makki was targeted while riding his motorcycle on a road connecting the towns of Ahsem and al-Barah in the Jabal al-Zawiya region of southern Idlib.

The targeted elimination of key figures like al-Makki disrupts al-Qaeda's operational capabilities and contributes to broader counterterrorism efforts in the region.

The continued focus on such high-value targets reflects a strategic approach to weakening terrorist networks and promoting stability in volatile areas.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram