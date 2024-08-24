Egypt's Foreign Minister Calls For Global Reform At TICAD Event

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Foreign Badr Abdelatty called for sweeping reforms to the global architecture and the UN Security Council during a visit to Japan this week.

Speaking at the first event of the Tokyo International on African Development (TICAD) on Saturday, Abdelatty outlined Egypt's priorities for achieving global peace and development, stressing the need to address a range of critical challenges.

Abdelatty joined a working lunch hosted by Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, entitled“Contributing to Solving Global Challenges.” Discussions focused on topics including women's empowerment, youth engagement, digital transformation, green growth, and artificial intelligence.

Abdelatty highlighted Egypt's support for the Women, Peace, and Security agenda and the role of the Cairo International Center for Conflict Resolution, Peacekeeping, and Peacebuilding (CCCPA) in building African capacity in this area. He announced that Egypt is nearing the completion of its first national action plan on women, peace, and security and will include the agenda on the African Union Peace and Security Council's agenda during Egypt's presidency of the council in October 2024.

The Foreign Minister also emphasised the importance of youth engagement in Africa and referenced the“African Youth Declaration on Re-imagining Global Governance for Peace and Development: The Future We Want” as a critical step towards addressing gaps in global governance frameworks.

Abdelatty also called for reforms to the global financial architecture, urging for greater concessional financing, improved access for developing countries, innovative debt management strategies, and national ownership of transformation.

He also expressed concern over the UN Security Council's inability to overcome current stagnation in ongoing conflicts and reiterated Egypt's support for a unified African position on reforming the council.

While in Tokyo, Abdelatty also met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, commending the“strategic partnership” that was established between the two countries in April 2023. He expressed Egypt's appreciation for Japan's continued support for development projects in Egypt, including the Grand Egyptian Museum and bilateral educational partnerships.









Kishida welcomed Abdelatty's visit and highlighted the importance of Egypt's role as a regional power in the Middle East.

The two sides discussed the ongoing conflict in Gaza, with Abdelatty outlining Egypt's efforts to resume ceasefire negotiations and deliver humanitarian aid to Palestinians. Abdelatty stressed Egypt's opposition to Israeli policies of escalation, assassination, and violations of state sovereignty. Kishida expressed Japan's deep concern over the situation and its support for de-escalation efforts.

Abdelatty also held separate talks with Japan's Foreign Minister Kamikawa, reiterating Egypt's commitment to international law and humanitarian principles and commending Japan's active role in regional and global affairs.