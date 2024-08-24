EPA Deputy Head: Kuwait To Host Gulf Wildlife Day On Dec. 30

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Saud Al-Ajmi

DOHA, Aug 24 (KUNA) -- Abdullah Al-Zaidan, Deputy Director General of Environment Public Authority's (EPA) technical affairs sector, said on Saturday the 21st standing committee meeting on maintaining wildlife approved Kuwait's hosting of Gulf wildlife day.

Speaking to KUNA in a statement, Al-Zaidan said the meeting discussed Kuwait's proposal on this day to be held on December 30.

He noted that the gathering discussed several topics on means of enhancing biodiversity in the Gulf and sustainability to combat global climate.

It also focused on updating the wildlife conversation convention in GCC members to boost economic, social and environmental conditions to face challenges and variables in the world, he elaborated. (pickup previous)

