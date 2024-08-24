Efforts On To Enhance Teaching Quality At Private Schools

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): This year has seen the establishment of nearly 180 new private across Afghanistan, contributing to improvement in the quality of education, according to various sources.

The of Education says that there are approximately 3,650 private schools nationwide, including 1,350 in Kabul alone.

Qari Manoour Ahmad, spokesman for the Ministry of Education (MoE), told Pajhwok Afghan News since the beginning of the year, 178 new private schools had been set up across the country, including 85 in Kabul.

This follows the establishment of 210 private schools last year.

Eng. Islamuddin Yarmal, head of the Kabul Private Schools Union, claimed the quality of teaching at private schools was improving steadily.

He highlighted private school students were among the top 10 candidates in this year's university entrance test.

Yarmal emphasised on ongoing efforts to establish standardised classes and enhance teaching quality.

He praised support from the minister of education and the deputy minister of quality assurance, urging continued backing from the ministry's leadership.

Zabihullah Mahmoudi, founder of Behbood Private High School in Kabul, informed the school had enrolled 300 students and had been operational for a year.

Mahmoudi explained the school charged an average fee of 1,000 afghanis, with discounts available for families facing financial difficulties. Some students pay around 800 afghanis if they cannot afford the full fee.

Nine-year-old Ibrahim, a fourth-grader at the school, expressed satisfaction with the education quality.

He said,“I am very interested in Quran, history, English, and geography. Our teachers are excellent, and I'm learning well here.”

Muslima, another student, echoed Ibrahim's sentiments:“I am 10 years old studying in fourth grade. I really enjoy my lessons and our teachers teach us very well.”

Khadija Dalili, a resident of the Kota-i-Sangi of Kabul, also commended the school for its high-quality education and well-equipped classrooms.

“My two brothers are studying here. We pay 1,000 afghanis in fee per head, and the teachers are very qualified and experienced. The school also organises academic tours once a month, which greatly contributes students' knowledge.”

Overall, recent efforts to improve the standard of private schools are receiving positive feedback from students and parents alike.

