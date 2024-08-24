Jordan Maintains Unwavering Stance To Stop Aggression On Gaza, Says Communications Minister

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 24 (Petra) -- of Communications, Muhannad Mubaidin, said that Jordan maintains its unwavering stance, spearheaded by King Abdullah, to stop the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and provide aid and assistance to the brothers in Palestine.Speaking at a on how Gazan journalists perform their professional and national duties held on Saturday, Mubaidin said that Jordanian relief efforts persist in providing aid to the people in the Gaza Strip, whether via air drops executed by the Jordan (JAF) - Arab Army, the land bridge established by the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO), or the provision of medical supplies via Jordanian field hospitals located in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.According to Mubaidin, who is also the government spokesperson, journalists in Gaza face genocide, massacres, and clear targeting, violating international laws and standards that require their security during wartime.""The media is the one that paints an accurate and compelling picture of these atrocities," the minister stressed.In the seminar, organized by the Arab Women Legal Network in cooperation with the Jordan Society for Science and Culture (JSSC), Mubaidin emphasized that talking about the violations committed by the Israeli occupation in its aggression on Gaza is critical to reinforcing the clear narrative against the occupation's discourse globally."Laws and norms have crumbled in this war; whoever talks about freedoms is the one who should practice them," Mubaidin said, stressing that the war serves as a litmus test for the Western press, with numerous journalists at these outlets quitting due to the false narrative surrounding the situation in Gaza.He emphasized that the targeting of universities, schools, churches, and mosques revealed a mentality that has always wanted to build a wall separating it from the world, "because it does not recognize all international laws, the killing was for everyone, and smart and unintelligent bombing does not differentiate between children and the elderly, and the bombing of universities was intentional."