Opening Ceremony Of Azerbaijan's First Archery Championship Held
Date
8/24/2024 9:14:15 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The opening ceremony of the Azerbaijan First and Championship in
Archery took place, Azernews reports.
At the opening ceremony of the competition organized in the
European Games Park, Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov
thanked the federation for organizing at a high level:
"All our sports are developing year by year. At the Paris-2024
Summer Olympic Games, we were represented in 15 sports for the
first time. Archery was one of these sports. Of course, each of us
was a fan of Yaylagul Ramazanova. She will compete in Paris-2024 he
signed a new success by calling it a stage".
After that, the president of the Azerbaijan Archery Federation,
Anar Guliyev, said that he was happy to see everyone who came to
the European Games Park.
The head of the institution said that the sport of archery has
been developing in the country in recent years:
"I express my gratitude to everyone who kept this ancient sport
alive. In recent years, interest in archery has been increasing in
Azerbaijan. I would like to highlight the performance of Yaylagul
Ramazanova, who represented our country at the Paris-2024 Summer
Olympic Games. I believe that other athletes will follow the path
she opened." .
After playing the National Anthem, the athletes started the
competition with qualifying shots.
It should be noted that more than 50 professional athletes
representing different regions of Azerbaijan are fighting for the
championship in the first round.
Male and female athletes compete in three categories - juniors
up to 16 years old (distance 30 meters), youth 16-18 years old
(distance 60 meters) and adults (distance 70 meters). The fight of
the archers, which will continue from the 1/4 final stage to the
final, will be concluded on August 25.
