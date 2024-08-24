Opening Ceremony Of Azerbaijan's First Archery Championship Held

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The opening ceremony of the Azerbaijan First and Championship in Archery took place, Azernews reports.

At the opening ceremony of the competition organized in the European Games Park, of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov thanked the federation for organizing at a high level:

"All our sports are developing year by year. At the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games, we were represented in 15 sports for the first time. Archery was one of these sports. Of course, each of us was a fan of Yaylagul Ramazanova. She will compete in Paris-2024 he signed a new success by calling it a stage".

After that, the president of the Azerbaijan Archery Federation, Anar Guliyev, said that he was happy to see everyone who came to the European Games Park.

The head of the institution said that the sport of archery has been developing in the country in recent years:

"I express my gratitude to everyone who kept this ancient sport alive. In recent years, interest in archery has been increasing in Azerbaijan. I would like to highlight the performance of Yaylagul Ramazanova, who represented our country at the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games. I believe that other athletes will follow the path she opened." .

After playing the National Anthem, the athletes started the competition with qualifying shots.

It should be noted that more than 50 professional athletes representing different regions of Azerbaijan are fighting for the championship in the first round.

Male and female athletes compete in three categories - juniors up to 16 years old (distance 30 meters), youth 16-18 years old (distance 60 meters) and adults (distance 70 meters). The fight of the archers, which will continue from the 1/4 final stage to the final, will be concluded on August 25.