Ammo Depot Outside Voronezh On Fire After A Drone Attack

Ukrainian drones, in the early hours of August 24, hit an ammunition depot located in the Ostrogozhsk district of Russia's Voronezh region, setting it on fire and causing detonation, Ukrinform reports citing Libery .

Regional Governor Aleksandr Gusev said on Telegram that the drones were shot down, but the falling debris set the warehouse ablaze with subsequent detonation.

Two women were by detonating munitions. Around two hundred local residents were evacuated from the fire zone, and a local emergency was introduced in three villages in the Ostrogozhsk district. A power transmission line was also damaged in the attack, causing a power outage in one of the villages.

The Voronezh region came under drone attacks at least twice in the early hours of August 24. In the aftermath of the first such attack, one person was injured by shrapnel, grass caught fire in one community, but no major damage has been immediately reported, Gusev said.

Ostrogozhsk also houses a training center for armored vehicle operators. The facility was set to host an exhibition dedicated to the occupation of Mariupol city in May.

The Belgorod region was also attacked by drones at night, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported, adding that two people were wounded and several houses have broken windows and cut facades.

Russia's Defense Ministry said five drones were downed over Voronezh and one each over the Belgorod and Bryansk regions.

Bryansk regional government reported that the drone attack ended up with no casualties or damage.

As reported, Russian regions have been repeatedly pounded with artillery and drone attacks since Moscow started its all-out invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The previous day Ukraine's military attacked the Marinovka air base in southern Russia's Volgograd region with drones. The attack was“repelled”, according to the region's governor Bocharov, but as a result a fire broke out at a Defense Ministry facility 185 miles from the border with Ukraine.

