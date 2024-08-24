President Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Of Ukraine
8/24/2024 5:16:49 AM
President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on the occasion of the
national holiday of this country - Independence Day,
Azernews reports.
"Dear Mr. President,
On the occasion of Ukraine's national holiday – Independence
Day, I sincerely congratulate you and, through you, the entire
people of Ukraine on behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan,
and extend my best wishes.
Azerbaijan and Ukraine share a strong bond of friendship rooted
in rich traditions. The will of our peoples, who have historically
supported one another, forms the foundation of our interstate
relations today. The current level of relations between our
countries, based on mutual trust and support, as well as our
effective cooperation in various areas, particularly in the energy
sector, is gratifying.
Azerbaijan and Ukraine demonstrate mutual support and solidarity
on issues of territorial integrity and sovereignty in accordance
with the UN Charter, norms, and principles of international law. We
express our intention to continue making every effort to provide
the necessary humanitarian support and assistance to the friendly
people of Ukraine.
I greatly value our recent meeting in the United Kingdom and the
exchange of views we had. I am confident that we will continue our
joint efforts to strengthen Azerbaijani-Ukrainian friendship and
reliable partnership, as well as expand our cooperation.
On this significant day, I wish you good health, happiness,
success in your endeavors, and peace and tranquillity to the
friendly people of Ukraine," the letter reads.
