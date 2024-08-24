President Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Of Ukraine

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on the occasion of the national holiday of this country - Independence Day, Azernews reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

On the occasion of Ukraine's national holiday – Independence Day, I sincerely congratulate you and, through you, the entire people of Ukraine on behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, and extend my best wishes.

Azerbaijan and Ukraine share a strong of friendship rooted in rich traditions. The will of our peoples, who have historically supported one another, forms the foundation of our interstate relations today. The current level of relations between our countries, based on mutual trust and support, as well as our effective cooperation in various areas, particularly in the energy sector, is gratifying.

Azerbaijan and Ukraine demonstrate mutual support and solidarity on issues of territorial integrity and sovereignty in accordance with the UN Charter, norms, and principles of international law. We express our intention to continue making every effort to provide the necessary humanitarian support and assistance to the friendly people of Ukraine.

I greatly value our recent meeting in the United Kingdom and the exchange of views we had. I am confident that we will continue our joint efforts to strengthen Azerbaijani-Ukrainian friendship and reliable partnership, as well as expand our cooperation.

On this significant day, I wish you good health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and peace and tranquillity to the friendly people of Ukraine," the letter reads.