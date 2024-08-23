U.S. Dollar Dips Below R$5.50 Amid Anticipated Federal Reserve Rate Cut

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) After reaching R$5.60 the previous day, the U.S. dollar fell below R$5.50. This change occurred during a session influenced by global monetary policy announcements.



Attention is centered on Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium.



On that Friday, the U.S. dollar closed at R$5.4794, decreasing by 1.99%. It also hit an intraday low of R$5.4749.



International dynamics largely drove this drop, as shown by a 0.82% fall in the DXY index. This compares the dollar to six major currencies.

Still, the U.S. dollar managed a slight weekly gain of 0.21%.

Jerome Powell's remarks reinforced the anticipation of a U.S. rate cut in September. This affected U.S. Treasury yields, pushing them to new intraday lows.







Powell emphasized the need to adjust monetary policy. He hinted at the direction and timing of rate cuts, which will depend on upcoming data and risk evaluations.



After his address, the market cemented a 100% chance of a rate decrease. Bets on a 50-basis-point cut increased, potentially lowering rates to between 4.75% and 5.00% annually.



Currently, the probability of a 25-basis-point cut next month is 65.5%, up from yesterday's 76%. Conversely, the chance of a 50-basis-point reduction rose from 24% to 34.5% today.

The Federal Reserve's next meeting is set for September 17–18.

A decrease in U.S. rates typically weakens the dollar as Treasury yields become less appealing. While the U.S. is likely to cut rates, Brazil's markets foresee tighter monetary policy soon.



Isabela Bessa from Warren Investments noted that Powell 's statements on stable U.S. inflation might indirectly impact Brazil.



However, they don't directly change the outlook for Brazil's upcoming interest rate hikes. The market already anticipates a new cycle of increases for Brazil's selic rate.



In summary, the interaction between lower U.S. rates and a potential increase in Brazil's Selic could greatly influence global capital flows and financial conditions worldwide, given the interest rate differentials.

MENAFN23082024007421016031ID1108595305