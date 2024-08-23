(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global grass trimmer

size is estimated to grow by USD 530.5 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost

7.95%

during the forecast period.

Increasing gardening and landscaping activities

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

technological advances and increased product efficiency. However,

safety concerns over DIY use of gardening tools

poses a challenge. Key market players include Alfred Karcher SE and Co KG., ANDREAS STIHL AG and Co. KG, Deere and Co., EGO POWER, Emak Spa, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Husqvarna AB, iToolMax, KisanKraft Ltd., Oregon Tool Inc., Positec Tool Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Snow Joe LLC, Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., The Toro Co., Trapp, TRUYARD, Wild Badger Power, and YAMABIKO CORP.. Continue Reading







Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Product (Cordless, Electric, and Gas-based), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Alfred Karcher SE and Co KG., ANDREAS STIHL AG and Co. KG, Deere and Co., EGO POWER, Emak Spa, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Husqvarna AB, iToolMax, KisanKraft Ltd., Oregon Tool Inc., Positec Tool Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Snow Joe LLC, Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., The Toro Co., Trapp, TRUYARD, Wild Badger Power, and YAMABIKO CORP.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The global grass trimmer market has seen increased competition and consumer preferences shift towards innovative and technologically advanced products. Vendors are responding by investing in research and development to stay competitive. Major innovations include improved technology, performance, features, design, and product efficiency. Consumers seek grass trimmers capable of performing multiple tasks with minimal resources. Husqvarna's X-Torq engine grass trimmers reduce exhaust emissions and increase fuel efficiency. However, these premium appliances are more expensive. Time constraints and cost considerations lead consumers to prefer grass trimmers that are innovative, user-friendly, and energy-efficient. This trend towards product premiumization will drive the growth of the global grass trimmer market.



The Grass Trimmer market is thriving, with trends leaning towards offline channels like Brick-and-mortar stores, Specialty retailers, and Garden centers. E-commerce platforms and Manufacturer websites are also popular choices for consumers. Portability, reduced emissions, and quieter operation are key features in demand. Hybrid options cater to those who want the best of both worlds. Green spaces and beautification projects drive the need for these machines. Ergonomic designs, app connectivity, automated scheduling, and real-time updates enhance user experience. Maintenance alerts for blade sharpening and battery charging are essential. Lawn maintenance activities require various types of Grass Trimmers - long shaft electric, gas-powered 2-stroke and 4-stroke IC engines, and rotating spindle filament models. The landscaping sector benefits from advanced technologies for improved efficiency and productivity. Garden tools are essential for managing weeds and unwanted growth.



Market

Challenges



The residential property market's trend towards personal gardens and landscaping has fueled the demand for garden maintenance tools, particularly grass trimmers. Professionals, such as gardeners, use these devices to achieve superior results. However, DIY users must exercise caution when operating grass trimmers. Improper usage can lead to safety hazards, including injury from contact with the trimmer line or electric shock from using electric models on wet surfaces. Users must also consider the power and pressure required for various terrains and grass types. Neglecting these factors may negatively impact the grass trimmer market growth, as potential users may be deterred by the risks associated with improper use. Grass trimmers, also known as weed eaters or line trimmers, are essential equipment for maintaining lawns and landscapes. Gas trimmers offer more power for larger areas, while electric trimmers are more affordable and require less maintenance. Irrigation and landscape installation professionals use these machines for public gardens and commercial lawns. Operators face challenges like weight, maintenance requirements, and affordability. Mastering these machines requires practice, with nut and bolt-on machine wheels, shoulder straps, and guide wheels helping with maneuverability. Grass trimmers are popular for residential and commercial lawn maintenance, including lawn trimming, grass surface edging, and wall trimming. With urban expansion, green practices are essential, making cordless trimmers and battery technology increasingly popular. Ergonomic design and smart features enhance user experience. Homeowners, landscapers, and gardening enthusiasts all benefit from these machines for domestic tasks and outdoor aesthetics. Gas-powered trimmers and brushless motors offer variable speed controls, addressing the need for efficient grass trimming. Despite challenges, the grass trimmer market continues to grow, catering to the demands of various industries and users.

Segment Overview



This grass trimmer market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Offline 1.2 Online



2.1 Cordless

2.2 Electric 2.3 Gas-based



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Offline-

The offline segment of the global grass trimmer market is projected to expand significantly during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including the preference for in-person shopping experiences , the traditional retail landscape, and the convenience of immediate purchase and pick-up. In offline retail stores, consumers can physically examine grass trimmers, receive expert advice from sales staff, and take their purchase home on the same day. These stores offer a range of distribution channels, including specialty stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and department stores, among others. Additionally, physical stores provide immediate assistance with product assembly, maintenance, and troubleshooting, as well as printed product information and warranties. These services enhance the overall customer experience, making the offline segment a key driver of growth in the grass trimmer market.

Research Analysis

The grass trimmer market is thriving in the context of the growing trend towards maintaining attractive gardens in both residential and smart city areas. This versatile garden tool is essential for managing grass on driveways, patches of lawn, and hard-to-reach areas around shrubs, fences, and other garden features. Grass trimmers come in various types, including battery-operated, corded electric, and gas-powered machines. The operator can choose from a range of master lever and lever designs for easy use, and some models even feature nut-bolt-on machine wheels for added mobility. Grass trimmers use either blades or strings to cut through the grass surface, and the power source can vary from manual to heavy-duty. Mastering the use of a grass trimmer at the master level ensures efficient and effective lawn maintenance, keeping your garden looking its best.

Market Research Overview

Grass trimmers, also known as weed eaters or line trimmers, are essential garden tools for maintaining lawns and landscapes. They are particularly useful for trimming grass and shrubs along driveways, garden beds, fences, and other hard surfaces. Smart cities are increasingly utilizing grass trimmers for maintaining green spaces in commercial areas, landscape projects, and public gardens. These machines come in various applications, including gas-powered trimmers for heavy-duty tasks and cordless trimmers for portability and reduced emissions. Flexible monofilament lines are a popular choice for their ability to cut through thick grass and weeds. Ergonomic designs, smart features, and hybrid options make grass trimmers a must-have for homeowners, landscapers, and gardening enthusiasts. With the rise of urban expansion and green practices, the popularity of grass trimmers continues to grow. Online retail channels, app connectivity, automated scheduling, and real-time updates are making grass trimmer maintenance more convenient than ever before. Whether you're a master level operator or a DIY lawn care enthusiast, there's a grass trimmer to fit your needs and budget. From lawn maintenance to beautification projects, grass trimmers are an essential part of keeping your grass surfaces looking their best. With blade sharpening and maintenance alerts, these machines are built to last and require minimal upkeep. Whether you're trimming around walls, garden edges, or outdoor aesthetics, grass trimmers are a versatile and effective solution for all your grass trimming needs.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Distribution Channel



Offline

Online

Product



Cordless



Electric

Gas-based

Geography



North America



Europe



APAC



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

