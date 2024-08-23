Junior Miner Tactical Resources Corp (TSX.V: RARE OTC: USREF) Gains On NASDAQ Listing News

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ), a go-to for big investing ideas, including reports on trading for Tactical Resources Corp (TSX.V: RARE | OTC: USREF) , a mineral exploration and development company

Tactical made the TSXV top percentage gainers list on its listing news today , currently trading at 0.5000, up 0.2500, gaining 100.00% on volume of over 526,000 shares. The stock had a day's high of $0.67.;

Tactical Resources and Plum Corp. III (NASDAQ: PLMJ) , a NASDAQ-listed special purpose acquisition company, today announced they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement (the "Business Combination Agreement"). The proposed business combination (the "Proposed Business Combination") is expected to be completed (the "Closing") in the fourth quarter of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory, court and stockholder approvals.

The Company's flagship asset, the Peak Project ("Peak Project") contains the rights to acquire REEs enriched tailings and stockpiled materials extracted from the Sierra Blanca Quarry ("SBQ"). The Peak Project is a rare earth focused project strategically located southeast of El Paso, Texas. This convenient location in a mining-friendly jurisdiction offers extensive infrastructure, including easy highway, power, water, and rail line access. Tactical Resources believes that the Peak Project will enable it to become a significant REEs producer in the United States.

The Peak Project is one of only a few rare earth hard rock Direct-Leach-Extractable projects in the world, with initial quarry operating permits already in place. The Company also has an exclusive option to purchase SBQ's mining lease and associated infrastructure for the Peak Project.

With China currently producing nearly 70% of the world's REEs and demand for REEs continuing to grow, North America continues to look outside China to deliver supply of REEs. Tactical Resources is focused on supplying a range of REEs to the U.S. market to support the development of modern technologies with uses in semiconductors, electric vehicles, advanced robotics, and most importantly, national defense.

Key Investment Highlights

Growing Rare Earth Elements (REEs) Mining Asset and Company - strong position with geographic focus in the U.S.

Significant Geo-Political and Supply Implications - enabling reduced dependence on China for REEs critically needed for semiconductors, electric vehicles, advanced robotics, and most importantly, national defense.

Existing Operational Mine in Texas with Proven REEs Enriched Tailings Already Extracted -- demonstrated testing results showcases potential future success.

Strong and Compelling Financial Upside - based on established precedents and low initial capital expenditures to get to initial production.

Dedicated Management Team with Proven Track Record - deep industry experience and substantial sector expertise.

Recent news :

