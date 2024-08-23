Dragon Distillery Unveils New Cranzilla Rum

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CranZilla Rum Label

CranZilla Rum: A Perfect Fusion of Cranberry and Madagascar Vanilla a unique product from the master craftsmen of Dragon Distillery

FREDERICK, MARYLAND, USA, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dragon Distillery, Frederick's pioneering craft distillery, proudly announces the launch of its latest creation: CranZilla, a cranberry and Madagascar vanilla-infused rum that is set to elevate your cocktail experience. This new release, crafted with precision and artistry by founder and master distiller Mark Lambert, exemplifies Dragon Distillery's dedication to producing unique, high-quality spirits.Mark T. Lambert, known for his meticulous attention to detail and passion for innovation, has once again demonstrated his mastery in blending bold flavors to create an extraordinary spirit. CranZilla combines the tart brightness of cranberries with the rich, aromatic sweetness of Madagascar vanilla, resulting in a perfectly balanced rum that is both refreshing and complex. Whether sipped neat, on the rocks, or mixed into your favorite cocktail, CranZilla is sure to become a staple for both rum enthusiasts and casual drinkers alike.Hirad Yaldaei, COO and head distiller of Dragon Distillery, expressed his excitement about the new product:“CranZilla represents everything we stand for at Dragon Distillery-creativity, quality, and a deep connection to our local community. We've taken the familiar flavors of cranberry and vanilla and elevated them into something truly special. This is a rum that surprises you with every sip, and we can't wait for people to experience it.”The release of CranZilla also marks another milestone for Dragon Distillery, which has been a cornerstone of Frederick's craft beverage scene since its inception. As a small, family-owned business, Dragon Distillery has always prioritized community, crafting its spirits with care and precision. Each bottle of CranZilla reflects the distillery's dedication to artisanal methods, ensuring that every batch meets the highest standards.Dragon Distillery invites you to visit their Frederick location to taste CranZilla and explore their full range of handcrafted spirits. The distillery offers tastings, in a welcoming atmosphere where guests can learn more about the craft of distillation and the stories behind each unique product.CranZilla will be available for purchase in-store starting September 7, 2024. For those looking to elevate their cocktail game, Dragon Distillery also offers a variety of recipes featuring CranZilla, perfect for any occasion.For more information about CranZilla or to schedule an interview with Hirad Yaldaei, please contact Dragon Distillery at (301) 378-2514.About Dragon Distillery:Dragon Distillery is a small, veteran-founded and woman-owned craft distillery located in Frederick, Maryland. Established as the city's first distillery, Dragon Distillery is known for its premium, handcrafted spirits made from locally sourced ingredients. With a focus on creativity and quality, Dragon Distillery offers a range of unique spirits that capture the essence of Frederick's rich history and community spirit.

