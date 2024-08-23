WOO X Lists ORDER And Offers A $180,000 Prize Pool

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOO X , a global centralized futures and spot trading offering best-in-class liquidity and price execution, is thrilled to announce the listing of ORDER, the Orderly Token.



While ORDER deposits are already open, ORDER/USDT spot trading is scheduled to commence at 10:00 UTC on August 26. Additionally, the withdrawal service for ORDER will be available starting at 10:00 UTC on August 27, 2024, enabling users to manage their assets seamlessly.

ORDER is the native token of the Orderly Network , a pioneering cross-chain derivatives liquidity layer. Orderly Network integrates liquidity for derivatives across multiple blockchains, providing comprehensive liquidity and settlement support for any asset, on any blockchain, through any product interface. This innovative approach enhances the trading experience by offering broader market access and improved trading efficiency.

To celebrate the listing of ORDER, WOO X is launching a special campaign with a prize pool of $180,000 . Users eager to compete for a chance to win a share of the prize pool must participate in a series of activities from August 26, 11:00 to September 8, 23:59 (UTC).

Contact: ...ork

About WOO X

WOO X is a global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform offering best-in-class liquidity and price execution. WOO X has an average daily volume exceeding $600 million and is home to hundreds of thousands of traders worldwide. WOO X traders benefit from radical transparency through our industry-first live Proof of Reserves & liabilities dashboard and the company's mission to maintain the trust of its growing community of traders.

Disclaimer

The content above is neither a recommendation for investment and trading strategies nor does it constitute an investment offer, solicitation, or recommendation of any product or service. The content is for informational sharing purposes only. Anyone who makes or changes the investment decision based on the content shall undertake the result or loss by himself/herself.