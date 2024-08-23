Alcohol Markers Are Making A Comeback With Freebies And Contests By Altenew

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Altenew enjoys a month-long celebration of alcohol markers, as the company shares free resources, giveaways, a contest, and more.

- Altenew TeamNEW YORK, USA, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Altenew's alcohol-based markers are gaining attention for their rich, bold colors and easy blending capabilities, making them a valuable tool for artists and coloring enthusiasts. These markers are designed to enhance artistic creations, whether for adding intricate details or exploring new techniques.This summer, Altenew is highlighting the versatility and vibrancy of alcohol markers through a series of events, giveaways, and resources aimed at inspiring artists of all levels.On July 22, Altenew hosted an Educators Video Hop and giveaway to promote alcohol markers and share various techniques. The event, titled“Hue & You - Use Your Favorite Color Combination ,” featured expert tips and creative ideas to help artists master the use of alcohol markers. The video series remains available on Altenew's YouTube channel here to continue inspiring artists who want to improve their coloring skills.In addition, for those seeking guidance on using alcohol markers, Altenew launched an interactive eBook titled“Alcohol Markers Made Easy .” This resource includes beginner-friendly project ideas designed to help artists discover the potential of alcohol markers and enhance their crafting projects. Along with huge promotions and sales at the beginning of August, this eBook was offered along with other coloring products to help customers maximize the use of their supplies.The alcohol marker-inspired events culminated in a worldwide competition for artists to test out their coloring skills. The Creativity Inspired Contest: Show Us Your Blend was announced on the Altenew blog earlier this week. The contest, running from August 21, 2024, to September 22, 2024, invites cardmakers to showcase their skills using Altenew Alcohol Markers. Participants are encouraged to create greeting cards without any theme restrictions, allowing for maximum creative expression. Entries are to be posted on public Instagram accounts with the hashtag #AltenewAlcoholMarkers and tagged @altenewllc. Winners will be announced on the Altenew Card Blog and social media platforms. This contest is designed to encourage community participation, as winners will be chosen based on the popularity of the final projects on social media, which inspires the entire artist community to support each other online.Altenew's celebration of alcohol markers aims to inspire and elevate the art of crafting, offering tools for professionals, hobbyists, and beginners alike. Artists who wish to learn the art of alcohol marker coloring can be rest assured that Altenew will support them every step of the way with endless inspiration, encouragement, and resources.Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations.

