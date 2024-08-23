Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- The Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) announces that the 14th shipment of food and aid arrived in Yemen through Saudi Arabia's territories, as part of the society's efforts aiming to offer relief aid to brothers there.

NEW YORK -- Kuwait's National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL) and the World Monuments Fund sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enlist Failaka island in the UNESCO's world heritage list.

NEW DELHI -- At least 14 people were killed and 16 others as an Indian passenger bus plunged into Marsyangdi River at Anbu Khaireni of Tanahun district of Nepal, Nepalese police say.

WASHINGTON -- The United States Vice President Kamala Harris announces that she has accepted the Democratic Party's nomination to run against Republican candidate former President Donald Trump in the presidential elections scheduled for November 5.

TOKYO -- Seven people were killed and 12 others injured following a fire at a hotel in Bucheon, 20 km west of Seoul, Yonhap News agency reports, citing fire authorities. (end) mt