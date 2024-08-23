Kichnam Masala Featured In Shyam Rasoi's Latest Recipe Video

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dadri, Uttar Pradesh – 22-08-2024 – Kichnam Masala is known for offering premium-grade spices and masalas to enrich Indian cooking dishes with authentic Indian flavors. Their selection of traditional blends will bring authentic flavors into every bite!



Combo pack includes Haldi (Turmeric), Lal Mirch (Red Chili) powder, Dhaniya (Coriander) powder, Kasoori Methi (Dried Fenugreek Leaves), Hing (Asafoetida), and Amchur (Mango powder) - everything needed to experience all aspects of Indian flavor! Unlock its full spectrum with this premium mix!



Shyam Rasoi's Matar Paneer Recipe



At the forefront of paneer-based Indian curry dishes is matar paneer - one of the most beloved and versatile. Its main components, green peas and creamy paneer cheese, are combined in an aromatic tomato onion gravy for maximum flavour. Typically it's served alongside flatbreads like naan or roti but you could also enjoy this dish alongside more complex rice recipes like jeera rice or pulao!



Not surprisingly, this dish has quickly become one of the most beloved comfort meals due to its straightforward preparation and incredible taste. Combining mild sweetness from peas with the silkiness of paneer cheese creates a harmonious flavor combination. Garnished with fresh coriander leaves to add an additional dose of freshness and improve its appearance.



In order to craft the ideal matar paneer recipe, high-quality fresh peas are essential, along with using an excellent garam masala blend - its flavor being the cornerstone of this dish! Additionally, keep the heat low as cooking this dish at higher temperatures could cause its spices to burn and overwhelm its essence.



One simple way to elevate the flavor of this dish is to increase its turmeric content; this will highlight the natural sweetness of peas and help bring out their natural sweetness. Furthermore, using whole spices such as cinnamon or bay leaf will lend your gravy with an authentic North Indian taste.



An important key to creating the ideal mutter paneer dish is simmering onions and tomatoes over a low, medium heat until their onions turn golden-brown in color and tomatoes begin to break down, giving the curry a deeper, richer flavor.



Shyam Rasoi's Easy Matar Paneer Recipe



Matar paneer is one of the most iconic paneer-based north Indian dishes and one of its most beloved varieties: matar paneer. Known for its rich creaminess and spicy onion tomato gravy, its combination with steamed peas and creamy moist paneer adds richness and protein while providing iron. Also, being vegetarian-friendly it provides essential protein!



Modifying this dish by adding additional vegetables such as capsicums and carrots is possible, though remembering not to change its core components (matar and paneer). Furthermore, cream can be adjusted according to individual taste - for optimal results try simmering it on a low heat until tomato onion gravy thickens into an oozing mass of thick red sauce - homemade paneer may offer the freshest flavors when making this curry!



Finally, it is essential to use high-quality spices and herbs. Ideal choices include fenugreek seeds for their unique aroma and flavor; cumin powder for texture; turmeric powder to add color and flavor; garam masala to add the final aroma and save both time and energy during preparation of this dish. It may be made ahead of time for maximum convenience!



Poverty in India is a serious problem and millions of people go hungry daily. Pravin Kumar Goyal is helping these individuals by operating Shri Shyam Rasoi Community Kitchen in Delhi - offering full meals at just 1 rupee each to elderly homes, orphanages, and schools for physically challenged individuals.



