Turkiye Neutralizes 16 Militants In N. Iraq

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Aug 23 (KUNA) -- Turkish security forces "neutralized" 16 Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in northern Iraq, the country's National Defense said on Friday. The ministry said in a press release on X that the militants were targeted in an operation in Hakurk, Asos, Gara, and Metina regions in northern Iraq. "We will continue unpredictable, unconventional, rapid and continuous operations to destroy at its source," it added. (end) ta

