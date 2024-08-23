Kuwait Army Chief Inspects Military Sites

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 23 (KUNA) -- Chief of Staff of the Kuwaiti Air Marshal Bandar Al-Mezyen inspected on Friday a number of military units and sites.

Al-Mezyen emphasized during his inspection visits to military sites the necessity of maintaining the highest levels of combat readiness, said the army's general staff in a statement.

In addition, he expressed his appreciation for the efforts made by members of various army sectors, stressing the importance of continuing hard work to preserve the security and safety of Kuwait. (end)

