Kuwait Army Chief Inspects Military Sites
8/23/2024 8:04:38 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Aug 23 (KUNA) -- Chief of Staff of the Kuwaiti army Air Marshal Bandar Al-Mezyen inspected on Friday a number of military units and sites.
Al-Mezyen emphasized during his inspection visits to military sites the necessity of maintaining the highest levels of combat readiness, said the army's general staff in a statement.
In addition, he expressed his appreciation for the efforts made by members of various army sectors, stressing the importance of continuing hard work to preserve the security and safety of Kuwait. (end)
