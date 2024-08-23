Iran Foils Khorasan ISIS Terror Plot

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Aug 23 (KUNA) -- Iran's authorities announced on Friday thwarting a "terror operation" planned by the so-called Islamic state, - Khorasan Province, inside the country. Some 14 members of ISIS - Khorasan Province - have been arrested in Tehran, Fars, Khuzestan and Alborz governorates, where they infiltrated illegally a few days ago to carry out "terror operations" inside the country, Iran Intelligence said in a statement. The results of relevant investigations will be declared later, it noted. (end) mw

