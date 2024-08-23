Flag Hoisting Ceremony Held Near Ukraine's Parliament

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A ceremony of raising the National Flag of Ukraine had been held near the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament.

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

The leadership of the parliament, MPs and representatives of the Verkhovna Rada office took part in the ceremony.

"Our flag is a symbol, marker and pattern associated with Ukraine, its freedom and the courage of the Ukrainian people all over the world," Stefanchuk said.

According to him, the Ukrainian flag "flies over our cities and villages, it is raised on flagpoles near private homes, Ukrainians hang it in their windows."

He added that "the blue and yellow flag is the first to appear on the liberated Ukrainian territories." "It is on the armor of our defenders and defendresses," Stefanchuk said.

According to him, "in the near future, the flag of Ukraine will stand in the same row as all the flags of the European Union and all the flags of NATO member countries."

Ukraine marks the National Flag Day on August 23.