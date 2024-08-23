Lecithin Market Share, Analysis And Forecast To 2030

(MENAFN- Straits Research)
Lecithin, a lipid, promotes tissue development. It's important for water transport in biological membranes. Lecithin is crucial for tissue stabilization, fat transport, signaling, and cellular processes. Lecithin has medical and industrial uses. It treats Alzheimer's and other dementias. It's also given for eczema, depression, high cholesterol, and gallbladder difficulties. Lecithin hydrates skin. Lecithin may be used to transport medication to the cornea during eyesight therapies. Lecithin has industrial and Pharmaceutical purposes.
More people worldwide are eating healthful meals every day. Growing popularity of lecithin-enriched products is fueling market growth. Lecithin treats Alzheimer's and dementia. It treats eczema, gallbladder, liver, depression, high cholesterol, and anxiety. Other uses exist. Long-term, these wide-ranging uses are needed.
Market Dynamics
Global Lecithin Market: DRIVERS
Organic Lecithin Drives Inclination
Lecithin occurs naturally in many foods. According to study, Lecithin is important for the liver, nerves, and brain. Lecithin is a food emulsifier, eye drop, and skin moisturizer. These vitamins boost mood and health when consumed. Lecithin will be a top market in the current and future.
People who have a healthy lifestyle are more inclined to use dietary supplements. Preventative healthcare and significant endorsement agreements for lifestyle-enhancing goods drive the lecithin dietary supplement market. Increasing customer demand for food ingredients from various sources drives the market.
Cosmetics And Pharmaceuticals Drive Lecithin Market Growth
Lecithin-rich diets raise HDL and lower LDL. Lecithin supplements may help diabetics. FDA considers lecithin "generally safe." Recommended dosage has no recognized adverse effects. More individuals are aware of lecithin's benefits.
Lecithin is making inroads in skin care cosmetics. Lecithin can lower emulsions' surface tension. Leading cosmetics businesses launch new skincare and personal care products. Praan Naturals offers 500+ certified sustainable and conventional organic personal care items, including Organic Sunflower and Soy Lecithin Powder and Liquid. Organic cosmetics and personal care products are driving global demand for soy-based lecithin.
Global Lecithin Market: KEY FUTURE OPPORTUNITIES
More R&D And Innovation Will Open New Doors
Increased production of processed meat, dairy, bread, and confectionery items is driving lecithin demand. The world's processed grocery store is undergoing a major transformation because to increased urbanization and consumer demand for low-fat, natural foods. Lecithin could benefit from these prospects as a natural component with many food uses.
Lecithin producers and supply chain partners have potential in the global market. Growing R&D spending and processing facilities are driving market growth. Increased R&D in sustainable manufacturing and growth may enhance long-term lecithin demand. Due to higher investments, lecithin's market is expected to grow.
Regional Overview
The global lecithin market is split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.
In 2021, Europe had more than 35% of the lecithin market's revenue. The region's large number of lecithin manufacturers causes this phenomenon. A bountiful supply of raw materials and growing health awareness in the region further increase demand.
Important end-users and easy access to raw resources drive demand in North America. Massive soy fields in the US and canola farms in Canada are driving this region's market growth.
The Asia-Pacific region is a key geographical market. Expansion in India and China, both of which are experiencing significant population growth and shifting demographic trends, can be attributed to the region's growth. The existence of large oilseed-growing areas is expected to boost industry growth.
Key Highlights
The Global Lecithin Market was valued at USD 546.90 million in 2021 and is predicted to reach at USD 1076.97 million by 2030, increasing at a CAGR of 7.82% from 2022 to 2030.
By Source, the Global Lecithin Market is segmented into Soy, Sunflower, Rapeseed, and Others. More than 80% of the lecithin market's revenues were generated by the soy sector in the year 2021.
By End-use, the Global Lecithin Market is segmented into Convenience Food, Bakery, Confectionary, Pharmaceutical, Personal Care and Cosmetics, Animal Feed, Other Industrial, and Others. In 2021, the animal feed industry held a commanding 42 percent revenue share of the global lecithin market.
By Form, the Global Lecithin Market is segmented into Liquid, Powder, and Granules. In the year 2021, liquid lecithin segment held a revenue share of over 80% of the global lecithin market.
By Region or Geography, the Global Lecithin Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. More than 35 percent of the lecithin market's revenue came from Europe in 2021.
Major Players in Global Lecithin Market
List of major competitor companies in the Lecithin Market across the globe are:
Cargill, Inc.
Global River Food Ingredients
DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
Stern-Wywiol Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG
ADM
Bunge Limited
Orison Chemicals Limited
American Lecithin Company
Sun Nutrafoods
Lasenor EMUL., S.L.
Thew Arnott & Co. Ltd.
Imcopo Food Ingredients B.V.
LECICO GmbH
Wilmar International Ltd.
Yugen Chemicals
Recent Developments
June 2022 - Consumers favour natural food and animal-based products. Plant-based animal feed additives offer significant growth potential. Cargill reached a formal agreement to purchase Delacon, the global leader in plant-based phytogenic additives, to serve feed customers in this developing market.
June 2022 - The completion of the sale of DuPont's Biomaterials business unit, which was originally scheduled to take place on May 31, 2022, to the Huafon Group for an estimated acquisition price of about $240 million was announced by DuPont on June 1, 2022.
Global Lecithin Market: Segmentation
By Source
Soy
Sunflower
Rapeseed
Others
By End-Use
Convenience Food
Bakery
Confectionary
Pharmaceutical
Personal Care and Cosmetics
Animal Feed
Other Industrial
Others
By Form
Liquid
Powder
Granules
By Geography
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific (APAC)
Latin America
Middle East and Africa (MEA)
