Lecithin Market Share, Analysis And Forecast To 2030

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Lecithin, a lipid, promotes tissue development. It's important for water in biological membranes. Lecithin is crucial for tissue stabilization, transport, signaling, and cellular processes. Lecithin has medical and industrial uses. It treats Alzheimer's and other dementias. It's also given for eczema, depression, high cholesterol, and gallbladder difficulties. Lecithin hydrates skin. Lecithin may be used to transport to the cornea during eyesight therapies. Lecithin has industrial and purposes.

More people worldwide are eating healthful meals every day. Growing popularity of lecithin-enriched products is fueling market growth. Lecithin treats Alzheimer's and dementia. It treats eczema, gallbladder, liver, depression, high cholesterol, and anxiety. Other uses exist. Long-term, these wide-ranging uses are needed.

Market Dynamics

Global Lecithin Market: DRIVERS





Organic Lecithin Drives Inclination





Lecithin occurs naturally in many foods. According to study, Lecithin is important for the liver, nerves, and brain. Lecithin is a food emulsifier, eye drop, and skin moisturizer. These vitamins boost mood and health when consumed. Lecithin will be a top market in the current and future.

People who have a healthy lifestyle are more inclined to use dietary supplements. Preventative healthcare and significant endorsement agreements for lifestyle-enhancing goods drive the lecithin dietary supplement market. Increasing customer demand for food ingredients from various sources drives the market.





Cosmetics And Pharmaceuticals Drive Lecithin Market Growth





Lecithin-rich diets raise HDL and lower LDL. Lecithin supplements may help diabetics. FDA considers lecithin "generally safe." Recommended dosage has no recognized adverse effects. More individuals are aware of lecithin's benefits.

Lecithin is making inroads in skin care cosmetics. Lecithin can lower emulsions' surface tension. Leading cosmetics businesses launch new skincare and personal care products. Praan Naturals offers 500+ certified sustainable and conventional organic personal care items, including Organic Sunflower and Soy Lecithin Powder and Liquid. Organic cosmetics and personal care products are driving global demand for soy-based lecithin.

Global Lecithin Market: KEY FUTURE OPPORTUNITIES





More R&D And Innovation Will Open New Doors





Increased production of processed meat, dairy, bread, and confectionery items is driving lecithin demand. The world's processed grocery store is undergoing a major transformation because to increased urbanization and consumer demand for low-fat, natural foods. Lecithin could benefit from these prospects as a natural component with many food uses.

Lecithin producers and supply chain partners have potential in the global market. Growing R&D spending and processing facilities are driving market growth. Increased R&D in sustainable manufacturing and growth may enhance long-term lecithin demand. Due to higher investments, lecithin's market is expected to grow.

Regional Overview

The global lecithin market is split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

In 2021, Europe had more than 35% of the lecithin market's revenue. The region's large number of lecithin manufacturers causes this phenomenon. A bountiful supply of raw materials and growing health awareness in the region further increase demand.

Important end-users and easy access to raw resources drive demand in North America. Massive soy fields in the US and canola farms in Canada are driving this region's market growth.

The Asia-Pacific region is a key geographical market. Expansion in India and China, both of which are experiencing significant population growth and shifting demographic trends, can be attributed to the region's growth. The existence of large oilseed-growing areas is expected to boost industry growth.

Key Highlights



The Global Lecithin Market was valued at USD 546.90 million in 2021 and is predicted to reach at USD 1076.97 million by 2030, increasing at a CAGR of 7.82% from 2022 to 2030.

By Source, the Global Lecithin Market is segmented into Soy, Sunflower, Rapeseed, and Others. More than 80% of the lecithin market's revenues were generated by the soy sector in the year 2021.

By End-use, the Global Lecithin Market is segmented into Convenience Food, Bakery, Confectionary, Pharmaceutical, Personal Care and Cosmetics, Animal Feed, Other Industrial, and Others. In 2021, the animal feed industry held a commanding 42 percent revenue share of the global lecithin market.

By Form, the Global Lecithin Market is segmented into Liquid, Powder, and Granules. In the year 2021, liquid lecithin segment held a revenue share of over 80% of the global lecithin market.

By Region or Geography, the Global Lecithin Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. More than 35 percent of the lecithin market's revenue came from Europe in 2021.



Major Players in Global Lecithin Market

List of major competitor companies in the Lecithin Market across the globe are:



Cargill, Inc.

Global River Food Ingredients

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Stern-Wywiol Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG

ADM

Bunge Limited

Orison Chemicals Limited

American Lecithin Company

Sun Nutrafoods

Lasenor EMUL., S.L.

Thew Arnott & Co. Ltd.

Imcopo Food Ingredients B.V.

LECICO GmbH

Wilmar International Ltd.

Yugen Chemicals



Recent Developments



June 2022 - Consumers favour natural food and animal-based products. Plant-based animal feed additives offer significant growth potential. Cargill reached a formal agreement to purchase Delacon, the global leader in plant-based phytogenic additives, to serve feed customers in this developing market.





June 2022 - The completion of the sale of DuPont's Biomaterials business unit, which was originally scheduled to take place on May 31, 2022, to the Huafon Group for an estimated acquisition price of about $240 million was announced by DuPont on June 1, 2022.



Global Lecithin Market: Segmentation

By Source



Soy

Sunflower

Rapeseed

Others



By End-Use



Convenience Food

Bakery

Confectionary

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Animal Feed

Other Industrial

Others



By Form



Liquid

Powder

Granules



By Geography



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



