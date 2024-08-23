Weekly Recap: 12 Press Releases You Might Have Missed

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including Beyoncé's new whisky, the hottest zip codes in America and the Girl Scouts Gold Award winners.
NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a LINK to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
Moët Hennessy and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter Launch Groundbreaking New Whisky - SirDavis
"When I discovered that my great-grandfather had been a moonshine man, it felt like my love for whisky was fated. SirDavis is a way for me to pay homage to him, uniting us through a new shared legacy," says SirDavis Founder Beyoncé Knowles-Carter.
Marriott International Announces Long-Term Licensing Agreement with Sonder, Expected to Add Over 10,500 Rooms to Marriott's Open and Pipeline Portfolio
Under this agreement, Sonder's open and pipeline portfolio, which primarily consists of apartment-style accommodations in urban markets, is expected to be added to the Marriott system under a new collection called "Sonder by Marriott Bonvoy."
SiriusXM Inks New Multi-Year Agreement with Alex Cooper, the World's Leading Female Podcaster; "Call Her Daddy" Finds a New Home
The new deal features a comprehensive programming development strategy for exclusive content with
SiriusXM, expected to begin rolling out in 2025. It also brings SiriusXM exclusive advertising and distribution rights, content, events, and more for
Alex Cooper's
flagship podcast.
Realtor® Unveils the 2024 Hottest ZIP Codes in America: Midwest and Northeast ZIPs Dominate this Years List
"Although mortgage rate relief is starting to materialize, this year's hottest ZIPs reflect the focus on affordability that home shoppers have had over the last few years in the face of high housing costs," said Realtor®
Chief Economist
Danielle Hale.
Dr Pepper® Kicks-Off College Football Season with the Return of 'Fansville' and a Fashion Collaboration with Nigel Xavier
Season seven of
Fansville
draws from major shifts in college football, including the 12-team playoff expansion, the new two-minute warning rule, and the conference realignments. The first two episodes encapsulate the hope and anticipation at the start of the season.
Sirius Aviation AG and Marathon Group Join Forces to Develop Zero-Emission Airports
This partnership will enhance hydrogen storage, develop zero-emission airports, establish sustainable infrastructure, and integrate renewable energy initiatives, aligning with
Australia's
ambitious clean energy goals.
First Look: Disney Imagination Garden to Bloom with Boundless Storytelling Onboard Disney Adventure, Sailing from Singapore in 2025
The vibrant, open-air garden will be set against a three-deck-tall, stunning storybook castle art piece, a first-of-its-kind onboard a Disney Cruise Line ship. The space will also include a state-of-the art theatrical stage that will bring beloved Disney stories to life, two quick-service eateries, an alluring bar and a selection of garden-view staterooms.
Girl Scouts of the USA Honors and Celebrates Nearly 3,000 Girls Who Earned the Highest Award in Girl Scouting, The Gold Award
The 2024 Gold Award Girl Scout Class identified issues in their communities, took action and found or created solutions to earn their Gold Awards, addressing real-life problems such as mental and physical well-being, racial justice, environmental sustainability, and gender inequality in STEM, among others.
The Future of Non-Terrestrial Infrastructure: Sceye Demonstrates Breakthrough Diurnal Flight in the Stratosphere with Renewable Energy
This is a critical milestone towards long-duration flights of months or years by using solar power through daylight hours, and battery capacity enabling overnight flight through solar recharge the next morning.
The ability to stay in the stratosphere for long durations over an area of operation offers a unique vantage point for detecting climate disasters in real time like wildfires and methane leaks, as well as connectivity to the billions of unconnected which conventional infrastructures cannot serve.
The "Big Shrink": Americans are pulling back as prices rise - over 1 in 4 hit their limit on the prices of household staples
Also among the findings, over a third of people aren't willing to pay even
$1
more for a cup of coffee and 1 in 5 Gen Zers will chop fresh fruits and vegetables from their shopping lists if the price increases by
$1.
Spanx Founder Sara Blakely Launches New Shoe Brand, Sneex
Sneex is a luxury shoe that blends the style of a traditional high heel with the performance and comfort of a sneaker. The hybrid heels, or "hy-heels" feature fine napa leather and suede from
Italy
and
Spain, available in three styles (single strap, double strap and wide strap) in ten striking colorways.
Scholastic Kids & Family Reading ReportTM Releases New Data to Support Making Books Part of Growing Up for Every Child
The Family Guide addresses a variety of developmental milestones and common conversations during each age range. In addition to a wealth of new data, this free resource includes tips, expert guidance, continued reading, and recommended book titles to ensure families feel well-equipped to put these findings into practice at home.
