Weekly Recap: 12 Press Releases You Might Have Missed

"When I discovered that my great-grandfather had been a moonshine man, it felt like my love for whisky was fated. SirDavis is a way for me to pay homage to him, uniting us through a new shared legacy," says SirDavis Founder Beyoncé Knowles-Carter.Under this agreement, Sonder's open and pipeline portfolio, which primarily consists of apartment-style accommodations in urban markets, is expected to be added to the Marriott system under a new collection called "Sonder by Marriott Bonvoy."The new deal features a comprehensive programming development strategy for exclusive content withSiriusXM, expected to begin rolling out in 2025. It also brings SiriusXM exclusive advertising and distribution rights, content, events, and more forAlex Cooper'sflagship podcast."Although mortgage rate relief is starting to materialize, this year's hottest ZIPs reflect the focus on affordability that home shoppers have had over the last few years in the face of high housing costs," said Realtor®Chief EconomistDanielle Hale.Season seven ofFansvilledraws from major shifts in college football, including the 12-team playoff expansion, the new two-minute warning rule, and the conference realignments. The first two episodes encapsulate the hope and anticipation at the start of the season.This partnership will enhance hydrogen storage, develop zero-emission airports, establish sustainable infrastructure, and integrate renewable energy initiatives, aligning withAustralia'sambitious clean energy goals.The vibrant, open-air garden will be set against a three-deck-tall, stunning storybook castle art piece, a first-of-its-kind onboard a Disney Cruise Line ship. The space will also include a state-of-the art theatrical stage that will bring beloved Disney stories to life, two quick-service eateries, an alluring bar and a selection of garden-view staterooms.The 2024 Gold Award Girl Scout Class identified issues in their communities, took action and found or created solutions to earn their Gold Awards, addressing real-life problems such as mental and physical well-being, racial justice, environmental sustainability, and gender inequality in STEM, among others.This is a critical milestone towards long-duration flights of months or years by using solar power through daylight hours, and battery capacity enabling overnight flight through solar recharge the next morning.The ability to stay in the stratosphere for long durations over an area of operation offers a unique vantage point for detecting climate disasters in real time like wildfires and methane leaks, as well as connectivity to the billions of unconnected which conventional infrastructures cannot serve.Also among the findings, over a third of people aren't willing to pay even$1more for a cup of coffee and 1 in 5 Gen Zers will chop fresh fruits and vegetables from their shopping lists if the price increases by$1.Sneex is a luxury shoe that blends the style of a traditional high heel with the performance and comfort of a sneaker. The hybrid heels, or "hy-heels" feature fine napa leather and suede fromItalyandSpain, available in three styles (single strap, double strap and wide strap) in ten striking colorways.The Family Guide addresses a variety of developmental milestones and common conversations during each age range. In addition to a wealth of new data, this free resource includes tips, expert guidance, continued reading, and recommended book titles to ensure families feel well-equipped to put these findings into practice at home.

