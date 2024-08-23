Al Ghurair Centre's Back To School Offers Have Landed!

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Happy Friday! 😊

With the back-to-school season just around the corner, Al Ghurair Centre is announcing some exciting deals across fashion, sportswear, eyewear, accessories and more! – Shoppers can enjoy exclusive buy one get one free deals, discounts of up to 75% and free gifts with purchase offers, all valid until September 1st.

Shoes

Nike is kicking off the back-to-school season with a 30-75% off its entire collection of athletic and footwear. While the leading sports retailer, Sun and Sand Sports (SSS) is offering shoppers a 25-50% off across its durable and stylish sportswear. Puma is also treating shoppers to a 30%-70% off on all items and additional 30% off on most items.

Fashion

Giordano invites shoppers to explore its 25-50% off offer on selected items from their collection of clothing and accessories. Shoppers can enjoy deals at Matalan with 50% off on selected items, a 30% off on select collections at OVS, a 25-50% off store wide at LC Waikiki, as well as a 30% off their bill at the family one-stop-shop, No Limit, with purchase of only AED 150. In addition to Beverly Hills Polo Club's offer of two backpacks for AED 179, and Aldo's two bags for AED 499 and two shoes for AED 599.

Eyewear

Lenskart is welcoming this school season with exciting offers. Customers can enjoy a free gift of uno cards on purchase of any kids' eyewear and free school kit on any purchase worth AED 600.

Greeting cards

Card Factory is offering buy three get two free on all cards, gifts, balloons, gift wrap and party supplies.



