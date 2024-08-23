Foreign Diplomats Congratulate Ukrainians On National Flag Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Foreign missions accredited in Kyiv have congratulated Ukrainians on the National Flag Day.

In the photo and greetings published on the X social platform, foreign diplomats expressed their admiration for the strength of the Ukrainian spirit, pledged support and wished Ukraine peace and prosperity, Ukrinform reports.

"Today, Ukraine celebrates the National Flag Day. The blue and yellow colors, symbolizing the peaceful sky and fertile land, also carry the steadfast spirit of the Ukrainian people. We congratulate everyone and wish Ukraine peace, unity and prosperity!" the Embassy of Japan in Ukraine said in its greeting .

Estonian Ambassador to Ukraine Annely Kolk, in turn, published a photo of her wrapped in the Ukrainian flag.

"Dear Ukrainian friends, congratulations on the Day of Ukraine's National Flag! Victory will hoist your flag soon in every corner of Ukraine. Everything will be Ukraine," the diplomat wrote.

British Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Harris noted in his greeting that the Ukrainian flag flies throughout the United Kingdom.

"Today is the Day of the Ukrainian Flag and it flies all over the UK. Above the West End of Edinburgh during this month's Edinburgh Festivals, on King's Parade in Cambridge, in Carbost on the Isle of Skye, in Whitehall in the heart of London," Harris wrote.

The Italian Embassy in Ukraine pledged firm support for Ukraine's sovereignty, political independence and territorial integrity.

"Best wishes on the Day of the Ukrainian National Flag, which symbolizes a blue sky, an immense wheat field, as well as love for one's freedom and determination to defend it. Firm support for the sovereignty, political independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine," the Italian diplomats said.

Ukraine marks the National Flag Day on August 23.