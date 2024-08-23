One Dog One Bone Revolutionizes Pet Outdoor Spaces, Featured On TV And At Trade Shows

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- One Dog One Bone, a leader in the pet products industry, announces the expansion of its made-to-order deck kits and plans, designed specifically for the pet industry. Since 2014, these innovative kits have enabled pet owners to build custom wood decks around One Dog One Bone's Bone Pools and Paw Pools. Now, with options featuring premium TREX® composite materials and pressure-treated wood models, pet owners can create stunning outdoor retreats for their furry friends with ease.These deck kits have gained considerable recognition, showcased at the National Hardware Show in Las Vegas in both 2014 and 2019. One Dog One Bone's pools and products have also been featured on popular television shows like Animal Cribs (hosted by Antonio Ballatore), Kathy Lee and Hoda with special guest Cesar Millan, Today Show, Good Morning America, I Want That, The Early Show, Fox and Friends, Pet Nation Renovation, Animal Planet, and the Discovery Channel."Our TV features have sparked incredible responses from pet owners," said Raymond Palmer, Media Manager of One Dog One Bone. "Shows like Animal Cribs and Good Morning America have inspired thousands to build their own backyard retreats. With our expanded line of deck kits featuring TREX® materials, we're offering even more opportunities to create beautiful, pet-friendly spaces."Expanded Product Line with TREX® and Pressure-Treated WoodThe original line of deck kits was launched in 2014, designed to fit around One Dog One Bone's Bone Pools and Paw Pools. Now, with the introduction of TREX® composite materials, the deck kits offer a durable, low-maintenance, and eco-friendly option for customers. TREX® decking, made from 95% recycled materials, is a sustainable choice that offers long-lasting performance."We're thrilled to offer TREX® as part of our deck kits," said Palmer. "It's durable, eco-friendly, and perfect for busy pet owners."One Dog One Bone also offers all-pressure-treated wood models, giving customers a choice between modern, maintenance-free options and traditional wood designs. These deck kits are built to endure the elements, ensuring they provide safe and stylish outdoor spaces for pets.Pet-Centric Design and Easy DIY AssemblyDesigned for both pets and their owners, One Dog One Bone's deck kits are tailored to fit seamlessly around Bone Pools and Paw Pools, providing a safe and functional space for pets. Whether using TREX® composite materials or pressure-treated wood, these decks are built to withstand the outdoor environment and are pet-safe.The DIY-friendly design makes assembly easy for any pet owner, regardless of their construction experience. Each kit includes step-by-step instructions and all the necessary hardware, ensuring a smooth building process for professional-quality results."We've made deck building simple for everyone," said Palmer. "Our kits allow pet owners to create beautiful, functional spaces without needing a contractor."Innovative Design Showcased at National Hardware Show and on TVOne Dog One Bone's commitment to innovation has been recognized at the National Hardware Show in 2014 and 2019, where the deck kits were a highlight for pet owners and DIY enthusiasts. In addition to trade shows, the company's products have been widely featured on television, including both seasons of Animal Cribs, where they were part of custom backyard makeovers for pet owners. Other media appearances include Kathy Lee and Hoda with Cesar Millan, who praised the pools' durability and pet-friendly design."Our TV appearances have been invaluable," said Palmer. "It's exciting to see how our products become a part of families' lives after being featured on shows like Animal Cribs or Good Morning America."Transforming Backyard Spaces for Pets and FamiliesAt its core, One Dog One Bone's mission is to create outdoor spaces that both pets and families can enjoy together. These deck kits offer a unique opportunity for pet owners to transform their backyards into safe, stylish havens for their dogs. The customizable kits make it easy to create an outdoor retreat that suits the needs of both pets and their families.The deck kits and plans, featuring TREX® and pressure-treated wood options, are available now on the One Dog One Bone website. Customers can explore various options and find the perfect fit for their backyard spaces.For more information, please visit or contact Raymond Palmer, Media Manager of One Dog One Bone, at ... or 833-363-6236.About One Dog One Bone:One Dog One Bone is a trailblazer in the pet industry, specializing in innovative, high-quality products that enhance the lives of pets and their owners. From durable dog pools to customizable deck kits, One Dog One Bone is committed to providing solutions that combine safety, functionality, and style.Media Contact:Raymond PalmerMedia Manager...833-363-6236

