Man Dies Of Electrocution In North Kashmir's Bandipora

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A man died due an electric shock in Ashtengoo Ghat village of North Kashmir's Bandipora district on Friday morning, officials said.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the man received electric shock near his home in the Ashtengoo Ghat area this morning.

He said that the man, identified as Javid Ahmad Mathanji son of Abdul Sataar Mathanji of Ashtengoo Ghat, was shifted to hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Police have taken congnisance of the matter and after medico-legal formalities body will be handed over to family.