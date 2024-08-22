Mike Barcik On Energy Efficiency In Georgia

(MENAFN- 3BL) Taking action on climate isn't just about solar panels and EVs – some of the most impactful ways to reduce your carbon footprint include less visible actions, like improving the efficiency of your home. If you're looking to get inspired to make efficient upgrades to your home, Mike Barcik of Southface Institute is here to help.

In this interview in the Georgia Climate Digest series, Eriqah Vincent of Drawdown Georgia speaks with Mike about his thoughts on climate and environmentalism, and what inspired his nearly 30-year career in HVAC, energy efficiency, and construction. Mike also shares helpful perspectives for Georgia families interested in improving the energy efficiency of their homes.

Watch the video here , and be sure to follow Drawdown Georgia on YouTube for future episodes.