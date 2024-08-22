Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. Ceases To Be An Insider Of Fredonia Mining Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. (“ RCF ”) reports that it has filed an early warning report under National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection to its shareholdings in Fredonia (TSXV: FRED) (“ Fredonia ”).



On August 22, 2024, RCF sold 28,712,119 Common Shares of Fredonia. The trade was executed through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange, through Ventum Corp. (the“ Sale ”). The aggregate consideration received by RCF in respect of the Sale was C$562,757.53, or C$0.02 per Common Share. Immediately prior to the Sale, RCF held 28,712,119 Common Shares, representing approximately 14.75% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of Fredonia. As a result of and immediately following the Sale, RCF held zero Common Shares of Fredonia.

Immediately following the Sale, RCF no longer holds any Common Shares of Fredonia, and as such, is no longer subject to ongoing early warning or insider reporting requirements in respect of Fredonia.

The sale of Common Shares was undertaken in the ordinary course of business for investment purposes, in accordance with RCF's routine investment strategy to generate proceeds from its investment in Fredonia.

Fredonia's head office address is located at 82 Richmond St. East Toronto, Ontario M5C 1P1.

To obtain a copy of the early warning report filed under applicable Canadian securities laws in connection with the transactions hereunder, please see Fredonia's profile on the SEDAR+ website at

