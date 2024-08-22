Power Restored To Al-Ray Area

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT Aug 23 (KUNA) -- The of Electricity and Water said Thursday evening that its emergency teams managed to restore electricity to Al-Rai area.

Four substations at the main transformation station (C) went out of service earlier in the day, prompting the Ministry to dispatch its emergency teams to the site.

The teams were able to end the power outage as early as possible, according to a statement posted to the ministry's (X) account. (end)

tab









MENAFN22082024000071011013ID1108591798