UK Govt Reports 26% Drop In Asylum Seeker Arrivals

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The UK's Home Office reported a 26% decrease in illegal entries of asylum seekers over the past year. Despite this decline, the average number of individuals traveling in small boats across the English has risen from 44 to 51.

As of June 2024, the UK Home Office recorded 38,784 instances of illegal entry, with 81% of these, totaling 31,493 individuals, arriving via perilous boat journeys through the English Channel. This marks a 29% reduction compared to the previous year.

The Home Office highlighted the increasing number of refugees per boat as indicative of smugglers' heightened efforts to profit by risking migrants' lives through dangerous packaging and transit.

Media reports underscore ongoing challenges as many asylum seekers await initial decisions on their asylum applications, a critical issue in the UK's immigration landscape.

By the end of June 2024, 118,882 individuals were still awaiting initial decisions on their asylum cases, with 76,268 refugees enduring more than six months of uncertainty.

UK Home Secretary Evette Cooper reaffirmed the government's commitment to combating illegal migration, announcing plans to reopen two new centers for deporting asylum seekers deemed ineligible to stay in the UK, part of a broader strategy.

Despite the UK's efforts to manage migration, the journey for asylum seekers remains perilous, with significant numbers enduring prolonged uncertainty awaiting asylum decisions.

Furthermore, the UK continues to be a destination for many fleeing war, persecution, and poverty, despite a recent decline in illegal entries. The situation underscores ongoing humanitarian and policy challenges in managing asylum and migration effectively.

