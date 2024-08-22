Airtel Payments Bank Enhances Urban Transit Experience With Seamless Digital Solutions

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 22 August 2024: Airtel Payments is enhancing the urban commuting experience in India by integrating digital payment solutions for travel-related payments. The Bank is committed to making travel-related payments safe, simple and rewarding.



Airtel Payments Bank now acquires and processes digital payments done via the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) for five metro routes in the country - Delhi Metro & Airport Express, Namo Bharat, Ahmedabad Metro, and Mumbai Metro. The Bank processes NCMC card transactions issued by any bank, facilitating convenient on all these lines and other open-loop transport systems nationwide. The Bank works with multiple partners, including Hitachi Rail GTS, to offer these solutions.



This extensive network allows it to offer seamless digital transactions and issue eco-friendly NCMC (National Common Mobility Card) enabled cards, promoting sustainability and efficiency in public transport. Using the NCMC-enabled cards, customers can make transactions at metro stations, buses, and parking lots, as well as retail purchases, ATMs, and e-commerce transactions. The Bank, today, issues around 10,000 NCMC enabled cards daily. These cards, which aligns with the Nation's vision of One Nation One Card, can be ordered from the Airtel Thanks App or acquired by visiting the nearest banking point or any designated point at various metro stations.



Airtel Payments Bank, today, is one of the leading issuer of FASTags, with one in six FASTags for private vehicles issued by the Bank. The Bank is the first in the country to introduce QR code-based FASTag recharging option with QR available on the FASTag itself, a move that enhances customer convenience. The Bank currently powers over 100 FASTag-enabled parking sites across India, where parking fees is automatically deducted at exit from the valid FASTag affixed on the vehicle. Additionally, Airtel Payments Bank facilitates toll payments at numerous toll plazas through FASTags, further streamlining road travel for its customers. The Bank now processes every second rupee spent on metro travel in the country.



"Our mission is to deliver a seamless and eco-friendly transit experience for every commuter in India. We are dedicated to leading the digital transformation of transit payments, offering solutions that not only streamline daily commutes but also support sustainability. Whether it's metro rides, tolls, or parking, we offer innovative and secure payment options for our customers," said Anubrata Biswas, MD and CEO of Airtel Payments Bank on the eve of Global Fintech Fest.

